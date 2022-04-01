Brokerages Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price at $32.38

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 1,265,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,035.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $17,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

FRSH stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58. Freshworks has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

