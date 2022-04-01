Brokerages Set Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price at $48.17

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. 678,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.