Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT at $83.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $389,956,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 121,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 3,450,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

