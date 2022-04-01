Brokerages Set Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Price Target at $46.14

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $829,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,771 shares of company stock worth $3,750,245 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,919 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,141,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.84. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

