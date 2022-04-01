Brokerages Set Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Price Target at $46.14

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.14.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $829,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,771 shares of company stock worth $3,750,245 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE OSH opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.84. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22.
Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
