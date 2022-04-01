Brokerages Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Target Price at $12.33

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $433.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.93. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

