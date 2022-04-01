Brokerages Set Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Target Price at $24.50

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($27.47) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. Rexel has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. It operates through Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

