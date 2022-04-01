Brokerages Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $558.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

