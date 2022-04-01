Brokers Offer Predictions for Cadence Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,277,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,950,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,179,000 after purchasing an additional 500,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cadence Bank by 1,011.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 191,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

About Cadence Bank (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.