Brokers Offer Predictions for Science Applications International Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $7.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.78.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

SAIC opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

