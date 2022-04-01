Brokers Set Expectations for Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CIVB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $359.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

