Brokers Set Expectations for Savara Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Savara in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Savara’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.31 on Friday. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 43,427 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

