Brokers Set Expectations for SouthState Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SouthState in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SouthState’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.34.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,084,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in SouthState by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,382,000 after acquiring an additional 817,881 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

