Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given New $71.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

