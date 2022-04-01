Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Down 29.3% in March

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 441,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.12.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.