Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 979,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

