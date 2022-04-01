Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 979,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of QRTEA opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $14.62.
QRTEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Qurate Retail Profile (Get Rating)
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEA)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.