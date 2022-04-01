Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $6.71 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Elastic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Elastic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.41.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

