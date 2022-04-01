Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $99.38 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

