Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $36,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

NGS stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.77. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGS. TheStreet raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

