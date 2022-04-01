BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.81.

DOOO opened at $81.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.70.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BRP will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BRP by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 8,515.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 77,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

