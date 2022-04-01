BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$146.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOO. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$136.36.

TSE:DOO opened at C$102.36 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

