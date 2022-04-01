BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Barclays

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,373. BT Group has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

