Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,925 ($38.32).

BNZL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.39) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of LON BNZL traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,980 ($39.04). 333,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,439. The firm has a market cap of £10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 22.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,801.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,746.33. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,000 ($39.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 40.80 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.04), for a total value of £340,435.92 ($445,946.97).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

