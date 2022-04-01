Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $9.29

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.70. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 2,669 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.71). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 156.90% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

