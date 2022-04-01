Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($8.51) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 640 ($8.38) target price for the company.
LON:BYIT opened at GBX 497.80 ($6.52) on Monday. Bytes Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 390.40 ($5.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 588.50 ($7.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 460.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 511.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53.
About Bytes Technology Group (Get Rating)
Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
