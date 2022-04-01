Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($8.51) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 640 ($8.38) target price for the company.

LON:BYIT opened at GBX 497.80 ($6.52) on Monday. Bytes Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 390.40 ($5.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 588.50 ($7.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 460.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 511.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53.

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Neil Murphy sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.68), for a total transaction of £2,550,000 ($3,340,319.62). Also, insider Erika Schraner purchased 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £50,486.11 ($66,133.23).

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

