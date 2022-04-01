Cadence Capital Limited (CDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Cadence Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

In other news, insider Karl Siegling acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$42,294.00 ($31,800.00). In the last three months, insiders purchased 282,813 shares of company stock valued at $290,689.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

