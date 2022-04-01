Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%.

NASDAQ CDZI traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 180,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 2,857,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cadiz by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cadiz by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

