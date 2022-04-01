Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%.
NASDAQ CDZI traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 180,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.14.
In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 2,857,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Cadiz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.
