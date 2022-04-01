Cake Box’s (CBOX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) target price on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of Cake Box stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 304.84. The company has a market cap of £76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.32. Cake Box has a 12-month low of GBX 135 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 428 ($5.61).
Cake Box Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.
