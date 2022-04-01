Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded by Consumer Edge to “Overweight”

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Consumer Edge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

CALM stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.13 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,542,000 after purchasing an additional 384,697 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

