California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.67.

CWT stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,073. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

