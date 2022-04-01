Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 289,734 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.88. 3,190,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

