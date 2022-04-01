Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 9,806 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 4,985,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,101. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.