Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

NYSE CPT traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.80. 13,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.63. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,018,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

