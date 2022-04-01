Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.10. 13,099,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.49 and a beta of 0.81. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

