Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$67.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAR.UN shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$51.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

