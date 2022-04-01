Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CM. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $97.56 and a one year high of $132.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are set to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

