Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,455,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.