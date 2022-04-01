Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of CNQ opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

