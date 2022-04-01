Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €83.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($91.21) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.07 ($79.20).

Get Cancom alerts:

ETR:COK opened at €56.50 ($62.09) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €52.22 and a 200 day moving average of €55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. Cancom has a 1-year low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($71.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.