Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Target Price to $3.05

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.40 to $3.05 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JUSHF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Jushi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Jushi has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.