Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.24) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

