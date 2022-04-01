Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $1.23 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after purchasing an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after purchasing an additional 297,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after buying an additional 372,174 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. 4,601,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
