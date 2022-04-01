Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $7.02 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 150,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 4.2% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,214,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 63,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $318,596,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,424,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.81. 2,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,840. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.