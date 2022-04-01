Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $7.02 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 150,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 4.2% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,214,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 63,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $318,596,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,424,000.
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.81. 2,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,840. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.