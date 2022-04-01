Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $346,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.2% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $212.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,760,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

