Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amyris by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,327,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

