Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $257,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 49.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 189.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,084.59. 17,929,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,088,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $897.80 and its 200-day moving average is $952.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

