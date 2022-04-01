Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$45.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

CPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$40.71. 420,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.45.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.0100001 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.