Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 41,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $345.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPLP shares. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

