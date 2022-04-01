Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. OTR Global lowered Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.94.

CPRI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. 33,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,467. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. Capri has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capri by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Capri by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

