Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.