Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$215.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$226.73.

TSE CJT opened at C$190.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$173.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$178.53. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

