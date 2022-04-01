Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$215.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.
CJT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$226.73.
TSE CJT opened at C$190.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$173.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$178.53. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99.
Cargojet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
See Also
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.